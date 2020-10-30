Trump-supporting organization to have downtown ‘Trump Train Parade’

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Deplorable Pride — an LGBT, conservative, Trump-supporting organization — is hosting a “Trump Train Parade” in downtown Salisbury this weekend and expects to see protesters.

The event will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 705 E. Innes St. and will rally in the Harbor Freight and Big Lots parking lot to line up vehicles that will then drive through downtown Salisbury with cars and trucks decorated in Trump, American flags and patriotic memorabilia.

The founder of the Charlotte-based organization, Brian Talbert, said he is aware of potential protesters who’ve expressed plans to disrupt the parade.

“These people depend on their intimidation, bullying and violence tactics in order to stop people from showing their patriotism,” Talbert said.

Talbert said participants are “not going to be intimidated, bullied, or attacked for showing our support for our president.”

The sole purpose of the event is to publicly show people can be proud to vote and show support for President Trump. Talbert said organizers chose the downtown Salisbury area because several citizens in Rowan County contacted Deplorable Pride and wanted to have something in the city.

“We agreed to work with them in getting one started. It was definitely wanted since it came together so fast,” he said.

Talbert said they contacted the Salisbury Police Department about possible protesters, including some online threats that were made.

“As always, we support everyone’s First Amendment right of expression. We will work to facilitate that for all, whether there are ‘sides’ who oppose each other’s views or not in a safe and lawful manner. If anyone acts outside of what is lawful, we will address the situation at the time appropriately,” said Police Chief Jerry Stokes.

Stokes said police are aware of the event and the protests that are planned. No permits have been issued to either group at this time, he said.