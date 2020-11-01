Chef Santos to host benefit dinner for Piedmont Players
Chef Santos will host a benefit dinner for Piedmont Players Theatre, donating all proceeds to the local performing company, on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.
The restaurant is located at 123 E Fisher St., and the donations are tax deductible, Piedmont Players said.
The cost is $75 per person, and seating is limited. Cocktails will be served in the lobby of the Norvell Theatre 30 minutes prior to the dinner.
To reserve a spot, call 704-633-5471 (option 1) or reserve your spot online by visiting www.piedmontplayers.com/donate. Choose Chef Santos in the drop down menu.
