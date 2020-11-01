Faith briefs: Nov. 1

China Grove Church of God fall bazaar

China Grove Church Of God, 413 N. Franklin Street, will have its fall bazaar on Saturday.

Breakfast will be served starting at 9 a.m. The silent auction will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., there will be chicken and dumplings, green beans, candied yams and roll.

There will be vendors of baked goods, country crafts, jewelry, wreaths, Norwex products and more.

Adults will be $8. Children are $6.

Contact Ann Sprinkle 704-754-0109 for any questions.

The Reach Church to have community Thanksgiving dinner

The Reach Church in Salisbury will have its annual community Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. or until all food is gone.

There will be curbside service. Masks must be worn.

The church is located at 722 W. Horah St.