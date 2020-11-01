November 1, 2020

  • 52°

Letter: Biden’s finances already in the open

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

In Sunday’s Post, Cal Thomas has a suggestion that we need to see Vice President Joe Biden’s financial background.

We have, as there are 21 years of his finances in the open. Mr. Thomas has ignored Mr. Donald Trump’s history and the graft of his administration.

We all need to look closely at the candidates. Mr. Trump has a history of foreign entanglements. Just last week, we learned of a Chinese banking account. It was one never listed on the documents required by law. Mr. Trump is already an unindicted co-conspirator and an impeached president.

Yes we must vet our candidates. Mr Trump will fail that. Never to be mentioned by the GOP or Cal Thomas.

— Michael OConnell

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

Business

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

China Grove

Local voters excited about early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Local

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Local

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Lifestyle

Rowan Arts Council grants available

Education

Hightower tops all school board candidates in money raised, spent; Sanborn close behind

Education

Weather caused some students to learn from home all week

Faith

Faith briefs: Nov. 1

Faith

First United Methodist hosts alternative fall festival

Lifestyle

Chef Santos to host benefit dinner for Piedmont Players

Business

Taking flight: Pilot behind aviation school looks to expand reach, bring love of flight to high schoolers

Faith

Ministry making 500-mile trek passes through Rowan

Elections

Trump Train Parade takes to downtown Salisbury streets; cars sound horns at voting site

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

UPDATED: State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place