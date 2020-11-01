Letter: Biden’s finances already in the open

In Sunday’s Post, Cal Thomas has a suggestion that we need to see Vice President Joe Biden’s financial background.

We have, as there are 21 years of his finances in the open. Mr. Thomas has ignored Mr. Donald Trump’s history and the graft of his administration.

We all need to look closely at the candidates. Mr. Trump has a history of foreign entanglements. Just last week, we learned of a Chinese banking account. It was one never listed on the documents required by law. Mr. Trump is already an unindicted co-conspirator and an impeached president.

Yes we must vet our candidates. Mr Trump will fail that. Never to be mentioned by the GOP or Cal Thomas.

— Michael OConnell

Salisbury