November 1, 2020

  • 52°

Letter: Rights at expense of responsibility is wrong

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

This letter is in response to the letter from MaryLee Scott published Oct. 20 (“Stay home if you’re afraid of virus”).

Yes, MaryLee, you do have the freedom to not wear a mask. That freedom is guaranteed by the Constitution. The Constitution is a valuable document to those of us who are Americans. But the Constitution does not require us to give food to the hungry or shelter for the homeless. There is no amendment that forces us to listen to science or consider the needs of the medically vulnerable or attend to the elderly. We should appreciate and protect those rights.

But fixating on those rights at the expense of love, compassion and mercy is wrong. It is especially wrong if one is a person of faith. 

Faith is more of an essential service than a lot of things right now, perhaps even more important than the claim of religious freedom or the freedoms guaranteed by the constitution.

Rights at the expense of responsibility is wrong.

— Roger Hull

China Grove

Print Article

Comments

Business

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

China Grove

Local voters excited about early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Local

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Local

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Lifestyle

Rowan Arts Council grants available

Education

Hightower tops all school board candidates in money raised, spent; Sanborn close behind

Education

Weather caused some students to learn from home all week

Faith

Faith briefs: Nov. 1

Faith

First United Methodist hosts alternative fall festival

Lifestyle

Chef Santos to host benefit dinner for Piedmont Players

Business

Taking flight: Pilot behind aviation school looks to expand reach, bring love of flight to high schoolers

Faith

Ministry making 500-mile trek passes through Rowan

Elections

Trump Train Parade takes to downtown Salisbury streets; cars sound horns at voting site

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

UPDATED: State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place