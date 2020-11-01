November 1, 2020

  • 52°

Mack Williams column: Beethoven live

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 1, 2020

By Mack Williams
For the Salisbury Post

Whenever Beethoven’s music is heard in person, on TV, radio or recordings, he lives again.

My son, Jeremy, plays oboe in the Danville Symphony, and they performed an all-Beethoven concert on Oct. 25 for the public in an open-air (as amphitheaters generally are) amphitheater. In its open-airness, it was like Pops at the Post. Beethoven isn’t “pop,” but he’s very popular.

Distancing and masks were observed by concertgoers. However, the woodwind and brass instruments didn’t have mutes, or water keys (spit valves) catheterized and connected to something resembling urine bags. Gosh, memories of my hip replacement surgery days do stick with me.

Beethoven’s music was reflected off of a grassy knoll, nearby buildings, the waters of the Dan River, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it faintly reached the clouds. That famous “dot,dot,dot,dash” of Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony might feebly touch space itself, where its sound will end, as we know from the movie “Alien” (1979): “In space, no one can hear you scream.” Although, that statement might seem more applicable to Richard Wagner’s music than Beethoven’s.

But most importantly, Beethoven’s music was bouncing off the concert audience’s ears and entering their brains. The last time our local symphony performed publicly was in February, and even then, when I afterwards tried to shake the conductor’s hand, he chose to bump elbows with me.

Symphony conductors often mention little-known, interesting things about the composers, such as literally translated, “Ludwig van Beethoven” means “Ludwig from the beet garden.” When Beethoven’s and Schubert’s remains were exhumed in 1888 for removal to Vienna’s main cemetery, the composer Anton Bruckner made sure to be there. Bruckner had a morbid bent, and after handling and kissing Beethoven’s and Schubert’s skulls, he was asked to set them down. Our conductor didn’t mention this strange fact, although I would have, but that’s just me.

My mother, Lorraine Williams, bought me a vinyl collection of Beethoven’s nine symphonies sometime after my father Bernard Williams’ passing. Late at night, in my room of my boyhood home on Old Concord Road, I would listen to, and direct them (after a fashion); so, I know many of them from beginning to end.

Beethoven’s Fifth was on the program; and when first performed in 1808, someone was overwhelmed by its novelty and had to be carried out of the concert hall. I was sitting with my daughter, Rachel, (six feet away) at our local concert. During the performance of Beethoven’s Fifth, I didn’t become hysterical, but if I began humming along and flailing my arms like a conductor, Rachel would have had to give me a gentle kick.

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post
Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Business

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

China Grove

Local voters excited about early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Local

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Local

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Lifestyle

Rowan Arts Council grants available

Education

Hightower tops all school board candidates in money raised, spent; Sanborn close behind

Education

Weather caused some students to learn from home all week

Faith

Faith briefs: Nov. 1

Faith

First United Methodist hosts alternative fall festival

Lifestyle

Chef Santos to host benefit dinner for Piedmont Players

Business

Taking flight: Pilot behind aviation school looks to expand reach, bring love of flight to high schoolers

Faith

Ministry making 500-mile trek passes through Rowan

Elections

Trump Train Parade takes to downtown Salisbury streets; cars sound horns at voting site

Elections

Republicans on defense in state congressional races

Coronavirus

As officials face second wave of COVID-19, some resisting steps to curb virus

Business

Biz Roundup: Spalding wins state Executive of the Year award for work as Chamber president

Coronavirus

State health officials ease shutdown for church that had 181 COVID-19 cases

News

South Carolina tribe presents casino plan for Kings Mountain

News

Rockingham County ordered to reopen voting site

Racing

Michael Jordan’s NASCAR team partners with Joe Gibbs, Toyota

News

Zeta-caused landslide creates 90-mile detour in Mitchell, McDowell counties

BREAKING NEWS

Rowan County banking icon and community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

Coronavirus

UPDATED: State reports 20 COVID-19 cases at Rockwell Christian School, outbreak at Brightmoor Nursing Center

China Grove

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade to go on with COVID-19 safety measures in place