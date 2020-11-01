Rowan Arts Council grants available

The Rowan Arts Council is now accepting applications for North Carolina CARES for Arts grants through Nov. 9.

The North Carolina General Assembly designated $9.4 million federal CARES Act funds for arts councils and arts organizations to mitigate business disruptions caused by COVID-19. The North Carolina Arts Council will distribute these funds on a per-capita basis to all North Carolina counties with a population of less than 1 million people. In many counties, including Rowan, the local arts council will receive the funds and then provide its own grants to eligible recipients.

N.C. Cares for Arts Funds application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan County Arts Council website at visitsalisburync.com/arts-council. Applications must be received no later than Nov. 9. For questions on eligibility or additional information, contact Rowan County Arts Council at 704-638-3100.

The Rowan Arts Council 2020 fall cycle Arts & Cultural Development Grant application deadline is Monday. Application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan Arts Council website at visitsalisburync.com/rowanartscouncil/grants/arts-cultural-grant/ The grant application can now be completed and submitted entirely online. The Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications may be mailed to the RAC Office at 204 E Innes Street, Ste. 120, Salisbury, NC 28144 or emailed to rowanarts@visitsalisburync.com .

Grassroots Grants application forms and grant guidelines are available on the Rowan Arts Council website at visitsalisburync.com/arts-council/grants/grassroots/ The Rowan Arts Council will also mail applications and guidelines upon request. Applications must be received no later than Monday, Nov. 16, at 5 p.m.