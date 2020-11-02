City council to hold public hearing for ‘Project Hero’

By Natalie Anderson

SALISBURY — The City Council today will hold a public hearing regarding an economic incentive package for “Project Hero.”

The company behind the project “has been a valued employer in Salisbury for years,” according to a memo submitted to the council from the Rowan Economic Development Commission. The company plans to retain its current dozens of employees as well as create 30 new full-time jobs over the next four years. Additionally, the company plans to invest approximately $1.55 million into the property by expanding its facility and the installation of new major equipment. Most of these improvements would be implemented by the end of 2021, the memo stated.

Tuesday’s city council meeting will be held at 5 p.m. rather than the usual 6 p.m. start time. That move was the result of concerns with the meeting being held on Election Day. The meeting will be held virtually and can be streamed live at salisburync.gov/webcast or on the city’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

The company is requesting a level one grant, which requires a minimum taxable investment of $5 million, with 75% of paid taxes returned as a grant. Currently, Tennessee is the other location being eyed for the expansion.

The current projection from the EDC shows that during the five incentivized years the city would collect $55,915 in revenue and provide incentive grants totaling $41,935. The city would then retain $13,980 of revenue during the incentive term. Looking at a 10-year horizon, the EDC estimates the city would collect $69,891 in revenue total, with $11,183 in annual tax revenue after the incentive period concludes.

City council members will hear a full presentation from the EDC before opening for public comments. Anyone who wishes to speak during public comment must sign-up by 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 by contacting Kelly Baker, the city’s clerk, at kbake@salisburync.gov or by calling 704-638-5233.

Comments will be accepted for 24 hours from the close of the public hearing, and final action cannot be taken until the end of the public comment period.

Other items on the agenda:

• Council members will consider adopting an ordinance that would amend Chapter 13, Article X of the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit parking at all times on the south side of the 600 block of West Liberty Street.

• City council members will consider approving a right-of-way use permit for the use of two parking spaces located adjacent to 112 North Main St. until Dec. 18 for restoration and clean-up from a fire.

• Council members will also consider adopting a resolution declaring certain equipment surplus, as well as authorizing disposition by electronic auction. The Fleet Department has identified several pieces of equipment have reached an end to their usefulness for the city and are fully depreciated. That equipment includes trailers, a road tractor, an asphalt sealer, two SUVs and a crane. The equipment is valued at $30,000 or more.

• Mayor Karen Alexander will also proclaim the month of November to be Indian and Native American Heritage Month. Additionally, Nov. 21 will mark International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, and Nov. 28 is declared Small Business Saturday.

