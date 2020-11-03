November 3, 2020

2020 Rowan County general election results

By Staff Report

Published 8:19 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The following are results for competitive local races and some of the biggest state and federal races. The results below only include votes cast in Rowan County. Results will be updated as they come in.

So far, 0 of 41 precincts are completely reported. What’s below is only early votes and absentee by mail votes in by Election Day.

 

President

• Donald J. Trump (REP): 37,589 votes

• Joseph R. Biden (DEM): 19,136 votes

• Don Blankenship (CST): 65 votes

• Howie Hawkins (GRE): 108 votes

• Jo Jorgensen (LIB): 350 votes

U.S. Senate

• Thom Tillis (REP): 35,585 votes

• Shannon W. Bray (LIB): 1,587 votes

• Cal Cunningham (DEM): 18,654 votes

• Kevin E. Hayes (CST): 1,022 votes

13th Congressional District

• Ted Budd (REP): 37,530 votes

• Scott Huffman (DEM): 18,882 votes

Governor

• Al Pisano (CST): 221 votes

• Roy Cooper (DEM): 20,911 votes

• Steven J. DiFiore (LIB): 482 votes

• Dan Forest (REP): 35,598 votes

NC State Senate District 33

• Carl Ford (REP): 37,326 votes

• Tarsha Ellis (DEM): 18,687 votes

NC House of Representatives District 76

• Harry Warren (REP): 19,846 votes

• Al Heggins (DEM): 13,411 votes

NC House of Representatives District 77

• Keith Townsend (DEM): 12,474 votes

• Julia Howard (REP): 4,297 votes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education Seat No. 3 (Nonpartisan)

• Kathy McDuffie Sanborn: 23,340 votes

• Brian Hightower: 23,353 votes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education Seat No. 5

Jonathan Stuart Barbee: 24,335 votes

Alisha Byrd-Clark: 22,053 votes

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Seat No. 7

Jennifer Studer: 22,581 votes

Susan H. Cox: 21,515 votes

