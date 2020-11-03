November 3, 2020

Blotter: Apartment, vehicle damaged after shots fired at Overbrook Road apartment

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:41 pm Tuesday, November 3, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating who fired gunshots into an Overbrook Road apartment and a sport utility vehicle parked there.

A man reported on Sunday someone fired a gunshot into his Chevrolet Tahoe. The rear window of the SUV was broken and a bullet hole was in the top right of the windshield, said Maj. John Sifford.

Deputies found five 40-caliber bullet shell casings in the driveway near the road. The victim of the SUV said his girfriend’s mother saw a white a Nissan Altima or a Honda Accord pull up behind a business across the street. Several people were in the roadway the mother heard gunshots.

A neighbor noted his apartment had been struck near the front door. A bullet went through the drywall and door trim of a closet and a bathroom door. The neighbor said they heard tires squealing. The shooting occurred sometime around 3:30 a.m.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of a burglary in the 2300 block of Airport Road.

• A Salisbury business located in the 300 block of Auction Drive reported a theft.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole her dog from the 600 block of Cedar Glen Circle, Cleveland.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim an assault while in the 9100 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of larceny while in the 300 block of Freeze Meadow Road, China Grove.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of a break-in in the 700 block of China Grove Highway, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 600 block of Rogers Street, Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Sunday she was the victim of a break-in while in the 200 block of Nathaniel Lane, Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole a dirt bike in the 200 block of Middle Brook Drive, Rockwell.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Monday an attempted burglary in the 300 block of West Miller Street.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 400 block of Willow Road.

 

