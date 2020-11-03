November 3, 2020

Letter: Do we call this justice?

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

Millions of people have already voted, some waiting 11 hours or more to do so. Million more will vote until the voting ends on Tuesday. All votes are counted, and the winner has received the most popular votes and the most electoral college votes.

We have a winner. No we don’t.

The loser wants the Supreme Court to decide. Nine people to tell millions of U.S. citizens they didn’t vote right. The nine judges do not have to agree.

Will it be the Chief Justice that has to decide who won? One vote is what it comes down to. Do we call this justice?

— Walter Leather

Salisbury

