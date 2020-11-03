November 3, 2020

  • 36°

Letter: What defund the police really means

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020

This is in response to Gerry Wood’s letter published Tuesday (“Attempted break-in proves importance of police”).

We agree that we have a fine police department and chief and I am sorry that you experienced a robbery at your dealership. But your statement “some citizens want to defund the police” referencing them as “delusional”? Well Gerry, I resemble that remark.

Would you use a 10-pound hammer to drive a tack? Call a plumber if you needed a urologist? I am for giving police the correct tools and for sending the doctor when an officer with a gun will not solve a mental health incident.

Defunding the police doesn’t mean stripping law enforcement of all their funding. It means shrinking the scope of police responsibilities and shifting some public safety responsibilities to entities that are better equipped to meet that need. It means investing more in mental health care and housing and expanding the use of community mediation and violence interruption programs. It is a call for redistributing funds towards essential social services that are often underfunded, such as housing, education, employment, mental health care and youth services.

As two white, affluent, privileged, business owners, we can debate policing over a cup of coffee while you sell me a car. But the luxury of the debate is lost on the those that are under the threat of police violence 24/7/365. Lest you forget, “Trump says, ‘All Mexicans are all rapists and drug dealers.'” Driving while Black, racial profiling, white supremacy, systemic racism … these are all real things — things that you and I will never have to worry about.

Defund is being used as a dog whistle instead of what it is: a call for fewer but smarter, better trained, educated, equipped and better paid police. It is a call for more funding for other social services to de-escalate incidents that police are not trained to engage in. We need police to have empathy and know when to seek help for their own problems instead of taking their frustrations out on the minority public. We should not expect them to handle incidents for which they are not trained. And by doing so, we will ensure that they are respected by everyone.

— Michael Young 

Salisbury

Print Article

Comments

News

County takes steps to address soil inspection backlog

Education

School board meets to discuss superintendent applications

Local

City council to hold public hearing for ‘Project Hero’

Education

Kannapolis elementary students back in class five days

Local

Bringing the broadband: County’s efforts to expand internet access coming to fruition

Coronavirus

59 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested after dispute, altercation with officers

Ask Us

Ask Us: What happens next to ballots from absentee by mail, early voting?

Local

Political Notebook: Local candidates hoping for a strong finish to election contests

Crime

Family remembers Sheila Wall 25 years after her murder

Crime

Blotter: Richfield man faces drug possession, DWI charges after chase, crash

Elections

North Carolina elections office previews Election Day count

Elections

Alamance County organizer plans another march on Election Day

Elections

Handful of races to set North Carolina legislature rule, agenda

News

Commissioners set to discuss potential consolidation of Health Department

Business

F&M banking icon, community catalyst Paul Fisher dies

China Grove

Voters excited about record early voting turnout, have mixed feelings about election possibilities

Local

Walkers bring conversations about suicide, mental health ‘Into the Light’

Local

Foster care system changes to adapt to COVID-19

Lifestyle

Rowan Arts Council grants available

Education

Hightower tops all school board candidates in money raised, spent; Sanborn close behind

Education

Weather caused some students to learn from home all week

Faith

Faith briefs: Nov. 1

Faith

First United Methodist hosts alternative fall festival