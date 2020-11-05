Blotter: Nov. 6
In Salisbury Police Department reports
• Reliable Pawn Shop reported on Wednesday someone stole property in the 100 block of Mooresville Road.
• Darius Kemal Boone, 21, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of stolen goods while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.
• Danny Lee Gobble, 31, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II while in the 600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.
You Might Like
Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic
By Carl Blankenship carl.blankenship@salisburypost.com GRANITE QUARRY — A projected dip on one revenue stream will be more than made up... read more