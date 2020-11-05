City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City council members will reconvene today to make a final decision about a request for a tax incentive grant for “Project Hero.”

City council members heard a presentation from Scott Shelton, vice president of the Rowan Economic Development Commission, on Tuesday about a local company in Salisbury that currently employs 40-50 people and is looking to expand. The company plans to retain its employees as well as create 30 new full-time jobs over the next four years. Additionally, the company plans to invest approximately $1.55 million into the property by expanding its facility and the installation of new major equipment. Most of these improvements would be implemented by the end of 2021.

The company is requesting a level one grant tax incentive grant, which requires a minimum taxable investment of $5 million, with 75% of paid taxes returned as a grant. Currently, Tennessee is the other location being eyed for the expansion.

Shelton said the company’s preference is to stay here if possible.

The current projection from the EDC shows that during the five incentivized years the city would collect $55,915 in revenue and provide incentive grants totaling $41,935. The city would then retain $13,980 of revenue during the incentive term. Looking at a 10-year horizon, the EDC estimates the city would collect $69,891 in revenue total, with $11,183 in annual tax revenue after the incentive period concludes.

The company is currently pursuing an $80,000 One NC grant from the state, as well as a $120,000 building reuse grant.

If approved, Shelton said the company would make a final decision by mid-December. And while no one spoke during the public comment period or emailed comments to city clerk Kelly Baker prior to the meeting, locals can still submit comments to Baker by emailing kbake@salisburync.gov or by calling 704-638-5233.

Also at the meeting, council members removed one item from the consent agenda and will discuss it at the next regular meeting, scheduled for Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. That item involves adopting an ordinance that would amend Chapter 13, Article X of the city’s Code of Ordinances to prohibit parking at all times on the south side of the 600 block of West Liberty Street.

Other actions at the meeting:

• City council members approved a right-of-way use permit for the use of two parking spaces located adjacent to 112 North Main St. until Dec. 18 for restoration and clean-up from a fire.

• Council members adopted a resolution declaring certain equipment surplus, as well as authorizing disposition by electronic auction. The Fleet Department has identified several pieces of equipment have reached an end to their usefulness for the city and are fully depreciated. That equipment includes trailers, a road tractor, an asphalt sealer, two SUVs and a crane. The equipment is valued at $30,000 or more.

• Mayor Karen Alexander proclaimed the month of November to be Indian and Native American Heritage Month. Additionally, Nov. 21 will mark International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, and Nov. 28 is declared Small Business Saturday.

Additionally, Alexander told council members that as a member of North Carolina League of Municipalities’ policy goal setting for 2021, which will include tackling issues related to water and sewer systems, affordable housing, revenue replacement opportunities, racial justice, workforce and economic development and transportation and infrastructure projects. She asked council members to submit any additional issues and said she would notify them Salisbury would like to be part of the policy goals discussion, which is scheduled to be discussed until the end of November.

All council members also urged local citizens to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands and socially distancing as cases continue to rise across the state.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.