November 6, 2020

  • 48°

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available

By Mark Wineka

Published 12:00 am Thursday, November 5, 2020

SALISBURY — The Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine, a publication of the Salisbury Post, has reached subscribers and is now available elsewhere.

Closures prompted by the response to COVID-19 have affected a few of the normal distribution sites. If you can’t find a copy at your regular spot, magazines are available at the Salisbury Post office, 131 W. Innes St.

The holiday cover features a scene from the Christmas community of Salisburian Carol Lewis. Calling it “Carolville,” Lewis meticulously sets up the miniature city every year in the den of her home, and it brings a feeling of warmth and seasonal cheer to all who see it.

Also featured in this issue is interior designer and staging specialist Kim Hardiman, who finds herself especially in demand during the holidays, as homeowners and businesses seek her help in decorating for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Elsewhere, the magazine spends a Thanksgiving morning rabbit hunting with the Barger family and their friends — a longtime tradition for everyone involved.

On the northern end of Rowan County, Ann and Reggie Hall share an inside look at the elaborate Christmas decorations inside their large home along the Yadkin River.

In China Grove, Elaine Howle shows off all the seasonal owls she has on display over the holidays — part of an owl-related collection numbering more than 10,000 items.

Contributing writer Deirdre Parker Smith shares three hearty recipes for holiday casseroles.

The magazine also catches up with Rowan Original Jenny Lee, executive director of Rowan County United Way, for a quick question-and-answer interview.

Alissa Redmond of South Main Book Company provides three reading recommendations in Bookish. The Through the Lens photo comes from Josh Bergeron, and Christopher Smith contributed the artwork for Salisbury’s the Place.

Salisbury the Magazine publishes nine times a year. The Winter issue will be reaching subscribers in mid December and distributed elsewhere right before Christmas.

To advertise or subscribe to Salisbury the Magazine, call 704-797-POST or go to www.SalisburyThe Magazine.com. You can also visit the Salisbury Post office at 131 W. Innes St. to sign up.

— Mark Wineka, editor, Salisbury the Magazine

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

Business

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Elections

Judges in Georgia, Michigan dismiss Trump lawsuits as Biden inches closer to 270

Elections

After election results, Cooper says, ‘There is a lot of status quo’

News

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

Business

Production underway at EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood

Local

Noise heard from Duke Combined Cycle Station not an explosion, part of bringing plant back online

Education

Local schools, colleges keep COVID-19 cases low

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County reach 122

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 6

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic

Local

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available