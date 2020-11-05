Millbridge Elementary School October Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Allison Meija, Ava Moore, Cole Brown, Clara Linker, Luke Allen and Blaze Souther.

First grade: Ila Sechler, Luke Toler, Calvin Ferguson, Dana Thompson, JoJo Crossen and Sabrina Jackson.

Second grade: Autrey Farmer, Audrey Goodale, Cailey Graham, Brayan Serrana Perez, Savannah Koslowski, Raylee Stancil, Jasper Peyton and Ava Tarlton.

Third grade: Maggie Baker, Bryce Mattern, Estella Escobedo, Jude Mullis, Kevin Alvarez, Abigail Kluttz, Cassy Campbell and Hudson Sechler.

Fourth grade: Milli Fagan, Luke Bame, Zoe Atwell, Brayzlin Fisher, Sloane Lipe and Jessica Tharp.

Fifth grade: Lilliah Craig, James Moore, Ava Robbins, Ryan Branham, Jaretzi Aguilar Munoz, Dylan Newsome, Dalton Mullis and Kailey Delong.

Citadel ring presentation

The seniors of the class of 2021 at the Citadel celebrated a traditional ring presentation ceremony on Sept. 25. Dalton Chastain, of Woodleaf, was part of the ceremony