Blotter: Rowan man charged with cocaine possession found passed out at gas station

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Rowan County man faces cocaine possession charges after someone spotted him unconscious in a car parked at a local gas station.

The Salisbury Police Department charged Danny Lee Gobble, 31, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II.

Police received a call Thursday after midnight regarding a man who appeared to be passed out in a car parked in front of the gas pumps at the BP/McDonalds at 601 W. Jake Alexander Blvd.

The officer noted Gobble seemed lethargic and did not appear to know what was happening, said Sgt. Russ DeSantis.

When he got out of the car, the responding officer said he saw a filled syringe fall from his lap onto the ground. Police allegedly also found a small amount of drugs in a plastic bag that was stuffed into a torn piece of the driver’s seat.

The officer field tested the substance and determined it contained cocaine, DeSantis said.

Police determined Gobble had a fictitious license plate and outstanding warrants for obtaining property by false pretenses and credit card fraud.

Gobble remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A vehicle left running in the 300 block of West Harrison Street was stolen on Thursday.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 600 block of East Innes Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Wednesday someone stole items from her vehicle in the 100 block of Barger and Gold Knob roads.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole the catalytic converter from his vehicle in the 4900 block of Old Concord Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of an assault while in the 300 block of Menius Road, China Grove.

• Ryan Casey Gyurik, 20, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on female while in the 2200 block of Woodcrest Drive, Kannapolis.