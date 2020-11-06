November 6, 2020

  • 48°

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Friday, November 6, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — City council members on Thursday approved a level one tax incentive request and matching funds for a local business eyeing expansion in Salisbury.

City council members heard a presentation regarding “Project Hero,” which is a local company of 40-50 employees looking to expand and create 30 new full-time jobs over the next four years and invest $1.55 million in new equipment.

Tennessee is also being eyed, but Rowan Economic Development Commission Vice President Scott Shelton told city council members on Tuesday that the company would rather stay here if possible.

No one spoke during the public comment period on Tuesday regarding the grant request, and no one submitted comments to City Clerk Kelly Baker prior to Thursday’s reconvening to approve the request.

City council members approved the level one grant, which requires a minimum taxable investment of $5 million, with 75% of paid taxes returned as a grant.

Additionally, council members approved a 5% match from the city for a $120,000 building reuse grant the company is seeking from the state. The city has to file the request on the city’s behalf, and the match would be fulfilled with the grant awarded to the company, Shelton said.

The city will also submit an $80,000 One NC Grant request to the state on the company’s behalf.

Shelton said on Tuesday that the company would make a final decision by mid-December. Most of these improvements would be implemented by the end of 2021.

The Rowan County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on this same project on Nov. 12 as they consider their own level one grant contribution, which Shelton estimates to be a little more than $38,000.

The current projection from the EDC shows that during the five incentivized years, the city would collect $55,915 in revenue and provide incentive grants totaling $41,935. The city would then retain $13,980 of revenue during the incentive term. Looking at a 10-year horizon, the EDC estimates the city would collect $69,891 in revenue total, with $11,183 in annual tax revenue after the incentive period concludes.

Upon closing his presentation to city council on Tuesday, Shelton said the agreement would be a win-win for the company and the city as it will support a valued existing customer.

Council members also added a closed session to the agenda before approving the incentive grant. No action was taken after the nearly two-hour long meeting.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246. 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Elections

Outcome in attorney general, chief justice races likely days away

Business

City approves tax incentive grant request for local company seeking expansion

Elections

Judges in Georgia, Michigan dismiss Trump lawsuits as Biden inches closer to 270

Elections

After election results, Cooper says, ‘There is a lot of status quo’

News

Moose Lodge in Mooresville facing sanction for illegal gambling

Business

Production underway at EGGER Wood Products facility in Linwood

Local

Noise heard from Duke Combined Cycle Station not an explosion, part of bringing plant back online

Education

Local schools, colleges keep COVID-19 cases low

Coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Rowan County reach 122

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 6

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry revenues trending up despite pandemic

Local

Salisbury Police Department Christmas bicycle giveaway applications available online

Coronavirus

Salisbury City Hall, customer service center to close to public as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Elections

North Carolina AG, chief justice race outcomes likely days away

Crime

Police, sheriff warn about ongoing gift card scam

Elections

Rowan County sees highest voter turnout since ’84 general election

Education

Susan Cox says she’ll serve temporarily on Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education

Local

City council to vote on ‘Project Hero’ tax incentive grant today

Local

‘A super generous gift:’ United Way announces anonymous donor, progress toward goal at meeting

Education

Salisbury Academy brings sustainability coordinator intern on board for 2020-21

Education

Library hosting event on local school options

Education

In-person child care did not increase COVID-19 risk for teachers, study says. What can we learn from that?

Elections

Most expensive Senate race in U.S. history too close to call between Tillis, Cunningham

Local

Holiday 2020 issue of Salisbury the Magazine is now available