Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

SALISBURY — Rowan County employers will be looking for new employees at a free virtual career fair on Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The career fair is being sponsored by the Rowan Economic Development Commission, the Centralina Development Board and other workforce development partners.

Employers will be able to customize a virtual hiring booth to showcase their company and available positions, connect via chat or Zoom with candidates on the event day and access resumes for registered candidates.

Some of the employers confirmed for the event include Rowan-Salisbury School System, Bonney Staffing Center, Walk-On Products, Inc., Gildan Yarns, Chewy, Custom Golf Car Supply, City of Salisbury, Great Wolf Lodge, Imperial Brown, DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation, Randstad Inhouse Services, UFP Salisbury, LLC, Freshouse, and Powerhouse Recycling.

Jobseekers can begin registering for the fair by visiting: https://centralina.easyvirtualfair.com/.

Nippon Electric Glass set to hire around 40 employees in Lexington

LEXINGTON — Nippon Electric Glass in Lexington plans on hiring about 40 production operators over the next few months as the facility begins a return to full operations.

Production capacity at the specialty glass manufacturing facility was idled in the spring due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Kurt Christian, plant manager at NEG in Lexington, said that strong recovery in the construction and automotive markets will necessitate additional capacity to meet customer demand.

Nippon Electric Glass is based in Japan and has U.S. locations in Lexington and Shelby. Formerly called PPG, NEG remains a steadfast employer in Davidson county and has operated in the community since 1967.

Interested applicants are invited to apply at Indeed.com. All positions will be direct hires. Nippon can be reached via phone at 336-357-8151.

Apply now for grants offering coronavirus relief

SALISBURY — Rowan County is accepting applications from eligible agencies for the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus.

Agencies must intend to utilize the CDBG-CV grant funds for new or expanded projects and programs that have impact to low-moderate income individuals within Rowan County as it relates to the prevention, response or preparation for COVID-19.

After reviewing the applications, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners will bundle one or more program submissions with the assistance of a contracted grant firm and will submit the county application to the North Carolina Department of Commerce. Rowan County will only submit one package application at maximum request of $900,000 which is why the applications submitted to the county from local agencies will be bundled.

Applications will only be accepted and reviewed from those submitted through the online application portal at https://www.emailmeform.com/builder/form/8bHxBctgha7/8f76432-5fa16f5f99d7e. The county recommends printing the form after visiting the page so that applicants can come back with materials needed for submission. The county recommends using the “save and resume later” link at the bottom of the form at any time to get a unique link that can be used to work on the applicants submission. The form will close on Monday, Nov. 23 at 5 p.m.

More information about the CDBG-CV grant program can be found online at www.nccommerce.com. The guidelines and requirements for the grant are defined by NC Commerce.

Commissioners will consider approval of the application during a planned meeting on Dec. 7.

Credit union grant to support COVID-19 relief

SALISBURY — The State Employees’ Credit Union Foundation has created a $3 million grant to support local non-profit organizations as they provide COVID-19 disaster relief in communities across North Carolina.

The SECU Foundation will give the grant to the North Carolina Community Foundation, a grantmaking organization that provides small dollar awards to sustain and grow non-profits in underserved communities in North Carolina. The $3 million grant consists of two pieces — a $2 million general purpose grant which will allow the NCCF to provide assistance through its North Carolina Healing Communities Fund and $1 million to help the NCCF raise more capital for the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund.

“The joint efforts of SECU and the SECU Foundation have resulted in over $13 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief to date with this grant,” Jo Anne Sanford, SECU Foundation Board Chair, said in a news release. “The collaboration between SECU Foundation, NCCF, and the North Carolina Healing Communities Fund is just one more way our members are helping the good people of North Carolina find their way through this unprecedented pandemic which has caused so much hardship and pain. The work accomplished by NCCF is inspiring. With their leadership and expertise, we can leverage resources to help smaller non-profits in difficult to reach communities.”

Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina names new president

SALISBURY — Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina has named Barbara Maida-Stolle as the organization’s new president and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Maida-Stolle was selected after a search for the organization’s new leader was conducted by CapDev and Goodwill’s Board of Directors. The search began in June when current CEO Art Gibel announced his retirement after 15 years at the helm.

Maida-Stolle has worked for Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont headquartered in Charlotte since 2006, during which time she has served in various roles, including vice president of Retail Services and chief business officer and is currently serving as the organization’s COO.

In addition to her work with Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont, Maida-Stolle is active in her community, having served on many nonprofit boards and advisory committees, including KIPP Charlotte, Wake Forest University (Charlotte Center), American Leadership Forum, the Winston-Salem Chamber of Commerce, and Good Friends.

“We are delighted to welcome Barbara to our organization,”Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina Board Chair Linda Wood said in a news release. “She brings a wealth of experience and insights gained from her leadership roles at Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont. Her passion for Goodwill’s mission will enable us to continue to efficiently provide the services that have infinite impact on the economic health of individuals and our community.”

Prior to joining Goodwill in Charlotte, Maida-Stolle was co-founder and vice president of Stolle Technology Inc., a Winston-Salem-based producer of plastic injection molds for the aerospace, pharmaceutical, and consumer products industries. She also held positions with Sara Lee Direct (a division of Sara Lee Branded Apparel).

“As an advocate of creating environments where people can reach their fullest potential, I have devoted my life and career to creating access and opportunities for people to prosper,” Maida-Stolle said in a news release. “I consider this work my purpose and I am incredibly honored to lead such an outstanding organization.”

Novant Health earns Diversity Impact Awards

Novant Health has been named as a recipient of several Diversity Impact Awards from the Association of ERGs and Councils.

The Diversity Impact Awards are the only national, annual awards that honor groups and individuals who lead diversity and inclusion efforts within their organizations and demonstrate results in their workforces, workplaces and marketplaces.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Association of ERGs & Councils for our efforts to embed diversity and inclusion into our organization,” Tanya S. Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer at Novant Health, said in a news release. “At Novant Health, diversity and inclusion are part of our core values and we strive to engage the strengths and talents of each team member to ensure a strong organization, capable of providing remarkable health care to our patients, families and communities.”

Award recipients were chosen based on the association’s impact model, which evaluates how recipients and their work positively impact individuals, organizations and external stakeholders in three key areas: talent management, culture and organization vitality.

This is the second year in a row that a Novant Health Business Resource Group has received this award. Out of the 12 BRGs at Novant Health, the following five were honored with the Top 25 ERG Award.

Women Business Resource Group: Recognized for the expansion of Novant Health’s Leveraging Internal Female Talent (LIFT) leadership development program to include women at all employment levels.

Persons with abilities BRG: Recognized for its Different, Different World simulation.

Black/African American BRG: Recognized for its Diversity and Inclusion Speaks leader speaker series.

Pride Business Resource Group: Recognized for its work in the implementation of the new computer-based learning module, “Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity: Why it Matters.”

Veterans Business Resource Group: Recognized for its work in ensuring Novant Health is one of the most financially competitive and culturally inclusive workplaces for veterans, active reservists and National Guardsmen.

Novant Health’s health equity council and cross cultural communications program were included in the Top-10 Diversity Action Award.

Dr. Chere Gregory, Novant Health senior vice president and chief health equity officer, was recognized with the Executive Sponsor of the Year Award for her work as the women physicians Business Resource Group executive sponsor. This is the first year that a Novant Health leader has received this award.

To learn more about Novant Health’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit NovantHealth.org/Diversity.

MAKO Medical Laboratories receives Pro Patria Award

SALISBURY — MAKO Medical Laboratories was named a North Carolina recipient of the Pro Patria Award from the U.S. Department of Defense’s Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

In Latin, “pro patria” means “for one’s country” and this award is given to companies in recognition of their support of employees who serve in the National Guard and Reserve.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this award,” Josh Arant, Chief Operating Officer at MAKO Medical, said in a news release. “Supporting our servicemen and women is a core principal at MAKO Medical. We do so because we are grateful for those willing to sacrifice for our country.”

MAKO, based in Raleigh, has been conducting COVID-19 testing for the Rowan County Health Department.

At MAKO’s founding, its leaders carved out divisions of the company specifically focused on hiring and supporting U.S. military service members and veterans. Today, MAKO’s logistics, supply chain and procurement teams are made up of almost entirely reservists and veterans.

“As a Major in the Army Reserves and an Army veteran, I know the importance of companies supporting reservists,” Adam Price, MAKO Medical Vice President of Logistics, said in a news release. “Our commitment to employing those who have and continue to serve our country is a core part of who we are. This award is a testament to that commitment, and we dedicate it to our entire team.”

Established in 1972 by the U.S. Department of Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) works to promote cooperation and understanding between Reserve Service members and their civilian employers. ESGR is supported by a network of more than 3,600 volunteers located across all 50 states. ESGR’s Pro Patria Award is presented annually by each State Committee to one small, one large, and one public sector employer in their state or territory. Recipients have demonstrated the greatest support to Guard and Reserve employees through their leadership and practices, including adopting personnel policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve. This is the highest level award that may be bestowed by an ESGR State Committee.

“MAKO Medical’s work to support our military community truly stands out above the rest,” Kenneth Oppenheim, CDR, USN (Ret.), Northeast Area Director for ESGR North Carolina, said in a news release. “On behalf of ESGR North Carolina, it is our pleasure to present to you the Pro Patria award in recognition of all that you do for your employees who have served and continue to serve our country.”