November 8, 2020

Library Notes: Rowan Public Library to host informational program about alternative education options for local students

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

By Sydney Smith
Rowan Public Library

During the pandemic, people are rethinking the way they approach different daily tasks. Whether it’s changes at work, changes at school, or changes to the way we run errands, people everywhere are weighing their options when it comes to making the best choices for their families. How children attend school is yet another aspect of routine daily life that many parents and caregivers are reconsidering during these interesting times.

If you’ve ever wondered about alternative education options for your children, but didn’t know where to start learning more or finding answers to your questions, consider attending Rowan Public Library’s upcoming virtual program, “Getting Schooled: Learning All About Alternative Education Options in Rowan County.”

During the program, representatives from Rowan-Salisbury Schools’ Summit Virtual Academy, the Rowan County Homeschool Association, and North Carolinians for Home Education will be present to answer questions about virtual schooling and homeschooling opportunities for Rowan students. Participants may send in questions for the representatives ahead of time or ask them during a live Q and A session during the hour. Rowan Public Library looks forward to connecting citizens with great local education resources so they can compare options, learn more details directly from the sources, and see which works best for their families’ needs.

The virtual program will be hosted via Zoom on Friday, Nov. 13, from 4-5 p.m. To participate, registration by noon on Friday, Nov. 13, is required. You can register for this program by visiting the link bit.ly/GettingSchooledRPL or by contacting Sydney Smith at Sydney.Smith@rowancountync.gov or 704-216-7841. An access link to the Zoom meeting will be emailed to all registered participants shortly before the program begins. For participants who do not want to use the Zoom app, a dial-in audio option will be available.

Sydney Smith is young adult librarian at the Rowan Public Library.

