November 8, 2020

Appalachian State University quarter Zac Thomas (12) makes a handoff in the Mountaineers’ victory Saturday. (Photo courtesy of ASU Athletics)

Thomas throws for three touchdowns in Appalachian State victory

By Post Sports

Published 12:01 am Sunday, November 8, 2020

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Zac Thomas threw for three touchdowns, Daetrich Harrington ran for 113 yards and Appalachian State pulled away from Texas State for a 38-17 win on Saturday. It’s the seventh straight season for Appalachian State to put together a four-game win streak.

Tyler Vitt put the Bobcats on the scoreboard first when he threw a 75-yard touchdown catch-and-run to Javen Banks just 44 seconds into the game.

The Mountaineers (5-1, 3-0 Sun Belt Conference) responded with a seven-play, 72-yard scoring drive that ended with Thomas throwing a 32-yard touchdown pass to Miller Gibbs.

With 64 seconds left before the end of the first quarter, Brendan Harrington picked off Vitt, returned it 49 yards for the score and App State never trailed again.

Vitt threw for a pair of touchdowns but was intercepted twice. Jahmyl Jeter had 135 yards rushing on 11 carries for Texas State (1-8, 1-4).

