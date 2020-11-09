November 9, 2020

  • 64°

Blotter: Nov. 10

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:12 pm Monday, November 9, 2020

In the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A Mooresville man reported Thursday someone stole items from his vehicle overnight while in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville.

• A woman reported on Thursday he was the victim of larceny while in the 1800 block of Heilig Road.

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary while in the 8600 block of U.S. 601.

• A man reported on Thursday someone broke into his property in the 4600 block of Fish Pond Road.

• Heather Shawn Thompson, 40, was charged on Thursday with felony trafficking in heroin/opium while in the 1300 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Brandon Riley Templeton, 25, was charged on felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institution premises while at the Rowan County jail.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Friday her handgun was stolen from her home in the 300 block of Partee Street.

• A woman reported on Friday her vehicle was stolen from the 500 block of East Innes Street.

• A woman reported on Friday her handgun was stolen from her vehicle parked in the 300 block of Laurel Pointe Circle.

• A woman reported on Friday credit cards were opened in her name while in the 800 block of West Horah Street.

• A woman reported on Friday someone removed a sliding wooden door of the track to access a small storage room on her carport in the 300 block of North Milford Drive. Nothing was taken.

• A woman reported on Saturday a catalytic converter was stolen from her vehicle in the 200 block of North Park Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday her unlocked vehicle was entered and items were taken from it in the 500 block of Mitchell Avenue.

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    How long was your wait to vote in the 2020 election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



BREAKING NEWS

Suspect strikes multiple vehicles in chase from Rockwell to Salisbury

Crime

Blotter: Nov. 10

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases climb to record heights in Rowan County

Coronavirus

Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine is looking 90% effective

Ask Us

Ask Us: When are coronavirus cases considered recovered?

Crime

Blotter: Pender County man accused of shooting 11 rounds into occupied vehicle

Elections

Political Notebook: What happens to campaign signs after elections?

Elections

Biden seeks to move quickly, build out his administration

News

Helicopter crashes near Highway Patrol academy in Raleigh

Crime

Piedmont Correctional inmates say prison failing to provide efficient care during pandemic

Nation/World

‘Time to heal’ — Biden wins presidency behind boost from Pennsylvania

News

Transportation Museum to host festive train ride, drive-thru light show to celebrate holidays

Business

Industry rankings give North Carolina high marks for business, tax climate

Local

‘I love this little town’: Downtown cruise-ins become weekend staple, social event among car lovers

Lifestyle

American Cancer Society will have virtual Charlotte benefit

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County employers holding virtual career fair Thursday

Business

From food truck to chophouse, local chef sees dream turn into reality

Lifestyle

First Baptist taking its Christmas music service outside

Education

Kannapolis City Schools wraps up first week of plan A for elementary schools

News

NC Republicans seek data to resolve top races

Nation/World

Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect

Coronavirus

County ends week with two COVID-19 deaths, two new outbreaks as 12% of cases remain active

Elections

Harris becomes first Black woman, South Asian elected VP

BREAKING NEWS

Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US