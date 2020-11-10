Blotter: Police investigating shots fired into two Williams Road homes

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Police say a Salisbury woman forced her three children onto the floor of their Williams Road home Saturday after someone fired multiple gunshots outside.

The woman and a neighbor in the 600 block both had their homes struck by bullets, said Salisbury Police Department spokesman Lt. Lee Walker.

The woman said she was upstairs at the home and getting ready for work when she heard the gunshots. She saw a gray “old school” sedan with two people inside. One bullet struck an upstairs closet and another struck her neighbor’s house. Police said it’s not clear if the owners of the homes were targeted.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday her cellphone was taken from her place of work, Accordius Health, 635 Statesville Blvd.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 600 block of Linn Lane.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of a burglary while in the 5900 block of West N.C. 152, Mooresville.

• Sonic Drive-In reported on Friday the business received counterfeit funds while at 2894 North Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole items from his utility trailer while in the 1300 block of Stone Avenue, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole his debit card while in the 800 block of Coley Road.

• Union Lutheran Church reported on Saturday someone broke into the building, 4770 Bringle Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 1000 block of Linn Street, China Grove.

• A man reported his vehicle was broken into and items were stolen from it while in the 5100 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stolen belongings from his vehicle parked in the 100 block of Payne Road, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Sunday items were stolen from his vehicle parked in the 100 block of Traveler Lane.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of burglary while in the 15300 block of Mooresville Road, Mooresville.

• A woman reported on Sunday her property was burglarized in the 12200 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.