Two charged after chase that ended downtown, damaged vehicles

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man remains jailed and faces a list of charges after a vehicle chase came to an end in downtown and eight vehicles were damaged.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jeffery Warren Reed Jr., 26, of the 4200 block of Franklin Community Center Road, with eight counts of misdemeanor hit and run property damage and felony fleeing to elude arrest. He also has outstanding warrants in Cabarrus County for failure to appear from Oct. 29, two counts of failure to appear/hit and run, five counts of failure to appear for simple possession of a controlled substance schedule VI.

The chase began in the 10000 block of U.S. 52 in Rockwell. Rowan deputies were looking for a fugitive — Avery Michael Bostian — and a deputy saw a gray 2009 Infinity G37 with a license plate light out and initiated a traffic stop, said Maj. John Sifford.

The vehicle’s driver, Reed, did not stop.

When the driver got near Depot and West Innes streets, he drove through cars that were sitting at the light in the two lanes. Reed continued before a Rowan deputy and Salisbury police officer deployed stop sticks. The car was disabled near the intersection of West Innes and Church streets. Officers estimated damage to be $12,500 from the eight cars struck.

Reed was issued a $153,000 secured bond, which includes the outstanding warrants.

A passenger, Thomas Jeffrey Kistler, was charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $500 secured bond. A second passenger was not arrested.

Rockwell police also assisted in the incident. One person involved in the crash received minor injuries. Sifford said Bostian is still wanted by authorities.