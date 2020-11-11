November 11, 2020

East Spencer board to consider options to help resident resolve drainage issues

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

EAST SPENCER — The East Spencer town board will consider options to resolve a drainage issue on the East Hall Street property of resident Carolyn Logan.

Logan blasted the board’s handling of a flooding issue and disregarding her concerns during a Monday meeting. She demanded the board address paving issues that have left standing water on her property and those of her neighbors.

Logan told the Post on Tuesday she’s been dealing with this issue for 10 years.

“Other neighbors told me the problem didn’t exist until the streets were paved and somehow the pavement didn’t meet the concrete,” she said.

One of Logan’s neighbors, Zeta Robinson, told the board she offered to pay half the cost but was told it was not the city’s responsibility to cover the cost.

Town Administrator James Bennett told the Post the board would have to decided if it can offer Logan and others who live on East Hall Street any relief. Bennett said he didn’t want to speak about the matter until the board made a decision. He said the board would address it at its Nov. 17 work session.

Town Clerk ShaTira Bailey said Logan has addressed her property issues before the board for at least two months.

Logan suggested the board use some of its Powell Bill funds to pay for the repaving of the road — not just a patch job.

Bennett said the town receives roughly $20,000 twice a year, with its second payment due in another two months. He said the town patched East Hall Street, which has been on the town’s list of priority streets to be paved. Bennett said the road was patched earlier this year.

Powell Bill funds can be used primarily for the resurfacing of streets within the corporate limits of a municipality but it can also help pay for construction, improvements, repairs and maintenance of any street or public thoroughfare.

Logan said at Monday’s meeting that alderwoman Deloris High had the same issue but the town fixed High’s property issues.

“Actually, the mayor, as well as three board members, live on the same street as I do but no one has stopped by to offer any solutions,” Logan told the Post.

