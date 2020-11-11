State’s charter advisory board votes to revoke Essie Mae charter

RALEIGH – The state’s Charter School Advisory Board on Tuesday unanimously voted to revoke Essie Mae Kiser Foxx Charter School’s charter.

The decision will now advance to the state Board of Education in December. If the board approves the motion, Essie Mae would then have the opportunity to appeal. It could be months until a final decision is made.

The Charter School Advisory Board described “incompetent” leadership at Essie Mae Kiser Foxx and said the charter has not turned in required annual audit reports in 2020 or 2019 and has not submitted a report since the school opened in 2018. Charter School Advisory Board Chair Alex Quigley said he feels confident the motion will be supported and encouraged the school to “hang it up” at the end of the year in the best interest in the students.

Quigley said hundreds of other schools produce annual audit reports on time each year.

The Charter School Advisory Board said it was also concerned whether the school has the finances to continue through the end of the school year.

The vote follows an Oct. 12 letter from the N.C Department of Public Instruction to Essie Mae Board Chair Tina Foxx Wallace, notifying the school of financial noncompliance under N.C. general statutes.

According to monthly reports, the charter began the year with 124 students and at the end of last month there were 99 students enrolled at the school.

When questioned about the school’s current checking balance by the advisory board on Monday, Essie MaePrincipal Latisha Feamster said the school had about $31,000 in the account with a monthly payroll of $68,000.

Feamster said the school is expecting about $23,000 in additional funds, but that would not make up the difference.

“It’s evident from the reading of the document that the school is not producing the materials necessary for an audit,” Quigley said on Monday.

According to the advisory board, Essie Mae is the only charter in the year that has gone two years without producing an audit.

The school has experienced management issues since it opened. The school replaced former principal James Fisher with Feamster at the beginning of this school year, and it ended its relationship with a charter management company.

In September 2019, the school was placed on an allotment restriction and “aggressive monitoring,” which was supposed to involve providing payroll, budget and other information on a more regular basis. Charter schools are public schools in North Carolina, and while they are responsible for capital needs like facilities, they receive state funding allotments like public school districts.

That action came after the school severed its relationship with Torchlight Academy, a charter management company, after there were fiscal and operational problems.

The school’s website was offline on Wednesday morning and the voicemail for the school’s main phone number was full. The Post reached out directly to Essie Mae Chair Wallace for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

This story will be updated.