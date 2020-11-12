Blotter: Nov. 13

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone stole his firearm from his vehicle while parked in the 200 block of Castlegate Way, China Grove.

• A man reported on Monday two firearms were taken from his vehicle at his residence in the 1100 bloc of Dublin Court, China Grove.

• A man reported on Monday a firearm and wallet were taken from his vehicle in the 300 block of Wellington Estates Drive, China Grove.

• A man reported on Monday his outbuilding was broken into and two motorcycles were vandalized in the 500 block of S. Vance Street, Landis.

• A woman reported on Monday her property was burglarized while in the 900 block of Bethel Drive.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Someone fired a gunshot on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard and a window was damaged with a rock in the same area.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his car parked at Walmart.