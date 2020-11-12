UPDATED: Flood warning issued for Rowan County

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Thursday for all of Rowan County as heavy bands of rain added to an already wet year.

At 6:36 a.m., the National Weather Service said rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches had already fallen and an additional 1 to two inches of rain were possible in Rowan County. Higher rainfall amounts are possible locally. Excessive runoff could produce flooding, and the National Weather Service said a number of roads are already flooded across the area.

In addition to other warnings and watches, the National Weather Service on Thursday issued a flood warning to expire this afternoon.

“Flooding will linger along many tributaries of the Yadkin and South Yadkin Rivers into the afternoon,” the weather service said. “High water conditions throughout greater Statesville, Mooresville, Salisbury and various locations in the I-77 and I-85 corridors will only slowly improve today.”

The weather service reminded people to turn around instead of trying to drive through flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Already this year, the Salisbury area has received more than 60 inches of rainfall. Data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says this year’s rainfall totals for Salisbury are only slightly lower than that of the highest for accumulated precipitation — 1929.