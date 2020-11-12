Letter: May God always bless America

Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of Great Britain, was once asked by a member of parliament why he believed so strongly in America. He responded, “A simple way to take true measure of a country is to look at two things, how many people want in and how many want out.”

With the 2020 elections now behind us, maybe now is the time for all Americans to take true measure of our country. We are privileged to live in the greatest and one of the most respected countries in the world. Let’s put aside our political differences, unite together and pray for the future of our great country.

What a wonderful world it would be if we could eliminate the divisiveness, the hatred and the violence that have divided our country in recent months.

So, let’s start today and pledge to each other our best efforts to unite behind our country, respect each other and always remember our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.” We simply cannot afford to do otherwise. May God always bless America.

— Ronnie Smith

Salisbury