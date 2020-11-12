Letter: Why wasn’t Kamala Harris on front page?

I want to point out something that bothered me and several other people I know.

In the Sunday edition of The Salisbury Post, President Elect Joe Biden was the front page story, as he should have been. When I got to the fold, I was expecting an article about Vice President Elect Kamala Harris. However, there was nothing for the next 6 pages. The article for Kamala Harris did not even make the “Second Front.”

Instead, a huge picture and article about “cruising” downtown Salisbury took up the most space. It wasn’t until page 7A that we had a nice picture and article about the first ever woman and first ever woman of color to be elected by her country to such a high position.

Why did she not rate as highly as the white, male president elect? They were a team and, as such, she should have also rated front page news.

— Lynne Kepley Robinson

Salisbury