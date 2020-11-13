Blotter: Nov. 13

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports:

• Michelle Karen Gomon, 32, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of concealment of merchandise at the 100 block of W. Liberty Street.

In Salisbury Police Department reports:

• Brianna Charise Miller, 26, of Salisbury, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of child abuse from an incident that occurred on May 3. lockout, child in vehicle with no adults around, mother came running from the store, said child was asleep and she cracked the window to go inside and get groceries.

• Jaquan Andrew Davis, 20, of Salisbury, was arrested on a felony charge of assault by strangulation and a misdemeanor assault on a female related to an incident reported on Oct. 20. The incident occurred on Oct. 17 when a woman who said she was Davis’ girlfriend had obvious signs on her face and arm that showed she was involved in an altercation.

Davis was also charged for felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute a schedule VI controlled substance. He is currently booked at the Rowan County Detention Center with a $5,000 secured bond for each felony.

• A woman reported that she was the victim of larceny from a motor vehicle from the 300 block of W Jake Alexander Boulevard.