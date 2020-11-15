Blotter: Man arrested for trafficking of meth, other charges

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged Sunday for felony trafficking of methamphetamine and other crimes.

Kenneth Wayne Gabriel, 39, of Salisbury, was also charged for possession of drug paraphernalia as well as possession of Xanax and Suboxone strips, both Schedule IV controlled substances.

A Rowan County Sheriff’s Deputy found Gabriel in possession and with the intent to use two digital scales, clear baggies and cut straws with white residue to process, prepare and package a controlled substance other than marijuana that is unlawful to possess.

Other weekend crime news: