November 16, 2020

  • 55°
From left, Mark Cauble, Sgt. Jenna Cauble and Lorie Cauble after Mark and Lorie ran their 26.2-mile marathon at Camp Lejeune. Submitted photo

Gotta Run: An incredible October odyssey

By David Freeze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

Sometimes circumstances come together for something big. That’s just what happened for Lorie and Mark Cauble over an incredible month. I got to play a small part in this journey and it’s certainly worth sharing.

Lorie started running with the 2014 Greenway 5K where her second-place age group finish led to lots of other 5Ks and another second-place finish in her age group in an 8K. She pushed it up a notch and competed in the Mayberry Half Marathon followed by her first marathon in Myrtle Beach in March 2019.

Mark started running when he enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1990. Nearly every day for almost nine years, Mark ran at least three miles a day. After ending his active duty in 1999, he quit running all together.

After getting married in November 2019, Mark and Lorie were already enjoying long hikes when Mark mentioned doing the Marine Corps Marathon together. He said, “2020 would be a great time to do this because our daughter, Jenna Cauble, had been in the Marine Corps for six years already and was finally going to be stationed close to D.C. around the marathon date.”

The Caubles found out that a lottery was required to even get into the event. They both applied and a few weeks later were selected to run the 45th MCM. Lorie said, “That was a great day! We were both so excited! Then, reality started to set in, and we were on the clock to get ready. Sometime after the virus shutdowns, we learned the event would be virtual. We were bummed at first but decided to embrace this opportunity to improvise, adapt, and overcome.”

The MCM organizers also offered another opportunity to do a Trifecta, not only the marathon but a 10K and 50K. All would be virtual, meaning that Mark and Lorie could do the distance on any course within the month of October. Mark said, “Why not? We decided to go big or go home. We may never get this chance again.”

They did the 10K (6.2 miles) in Salisbury on Oct. 3, a day already scheduled for a long run, and then tacked on another 12 miles for training.

The marathon (26.2 miles) followed on Oct. 17. Mark said, “It would have been nice to run in D.C. and finish at the Marine Corps Memorial, but we got the next best thing. Our daughter, Sgt. Jenna Cauble, enlisted some help from her former commanding officer Capt. Kristen Baldwin (five-time MCM participant) to help us facilitate our run. They really motivated us and made it a memorable and special occasion.”

And finally the 50K in Virginia. Just five days after the marathon, was completed on the Virginia Creeper Trail on Oct. 22. Lorie said, “No pressure, just us and the mountain. This was a disaster! We had no trail experience, and it was our first time running with hydration packs and we had no support. We are glad it’s done, but you probably won’t see us on a trail again for that long.”

Mark added, “The biggest and most important takeaway is how much we love each other and share so many similar interests. We got up on weekends to do long runs at 3 a.m. to drive an hour and then run to avoid the sun and summer heat as much as possible. Nothing beats seeing the sun rise while running alongside a river with the person you love. We depend on each other for motivation, especially on a morning when one of us didn’t want to run. In the end, we drove each other across the finish line and have the rest of our lives to continue pushing each other to be better.”

Lorie concluded, “We found difficulty in juggling everyday life and staying on a grueling schedule with sometimes painful tasks, making the journey all the more rewarding when finished.” They plan to do mainly 5Ks and 10Ks while Mark needs a half marathon and an 8K to match Lorie.

Rowan’s next race is the always popular Butterball 5K on Thanksgiving morning, held this year at Salisbury Community Park. Look for this and other upcoming races at www.salisburyrowanrunners.org .

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have any of your relationships with friends or family members been negatively affected the 2020 presidential election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; testing sites released

Crime

Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help

Local

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade canceled

Crime

Concord Police say China Grove man killed in standoff at Discount Tire store

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about I-85 construction, new tenant for Rite Aid store

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Elections

Political Notebook: Lawmakers talk focus areas ahead of next legislative session

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for trafficking of meth, other charges

Education

NC State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus

News

Couple using same lottery numbers for 26 years wins jackpot

Local

More than a COVID-19 statistic: Ammons remembered as crafty, creative, friendly

Local

After success of ‘Everybody Was Happy,’ Hap Roberts looks to give back

Education

Henderson public hearing, consolidation update on agenda for school board

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber readies for November Power in Partnership program

Local

Commissioners to consider funding for organization that works to prevent overdoses, stop opioid abuse

Faith

Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

Faith

Faith briefs: Thanksgiving meals planned

Kannapolis

Cabarrus Christmas celebration events begin Nov. 20

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections finalizes 2020 election totals, refers handful of challenged ballots to law enforcement

Business

Tallest cone in town: New restaurant seeks to promote family, fun next to mini golf course

Lifestyle

Providence Baptist Church bringing back Thanksgiving meal

News

Close race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

Local

First responders save three stranded kayakers on Yadkin River

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path