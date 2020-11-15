November 16, 2020

Letter: People have a right to know

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

After reading the Salisbury Post on Thursday, I became very concerned relative to the “closed” meetings since August and the amount of money being paid to lawyers. In addition, there was a called emergency meeting with a 30-minute notice.

What kind of personnel issue could it be? Did someone take all the money, or is someone being blackmailed and we are ashamed? There are many questions and I think that the public is owed some kind of explanation.

I know that personnel issues are private, but there has to be some kind of explanation to the citizens. I would ask the institute of government what the council can tell its citizens. We have a right to know. I believe that the council members are good stewards, but this is a bit much. Please do not keep us in the dark.

— DeeDee Wright

Salisbury

