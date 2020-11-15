Library notes: Popular titles circulated at Rowan Public Library during 2020

By Amber Covington

Rowan Public Library

Rowan Public Library offers a collection with more than 173,000 physical items of books, audiobooks and DVDs. Here’s a list of items that have been checked out frequently since January 2020.

Adult fiction

“Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child

“Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens

“The Guardians,” by John Grisham

“A Minute to Midnight,” by David Baldacci

“The Bitterroots,” by C.J. Box

Adult nonfiction

“Education: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover

“Becoming,” by Michelle Obama

“Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be,” by Rachel Hollis

“The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastics Favorites for Everyday Eating,” by Ree Drummond

“The Beautiful Ones,” by Prince

Adult audio

“Long Road to Mercy,” by David Baldacci

“Drums of Autumn,” by Diana Gabaldon

“Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott

“Shadow Tyrants,” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison

“Wonderment in Death,” by J. D. Robb

DVDs

“Toy Story 4” (2019)

“Captain Marvel” (2019)

“Aquaman” (2018)

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019)

“The LEGO Movie 2” (2019)

Young adult fiction

“Soul Eater,” by Atsushi Okubo

“Black Butler,” by Yana Toboso

“Scythe,” by Neal Shusterman

“The Cruel Prince,” by Holly Black

“A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah Maas

Young adult nonfiction

“The ACT Prep Black Book: The Most Effective ACT Strategies Ever Published,” by Mike Barrett

“The Official ACT Prep Guide 2019-2020,” by ACT, Inc.

“Cracking the ACT Premium,” by Princeton Review

“ACT 2019,” by Steven W. Dulan

“ACT Prep Plus 2020,” by Kaplan Publishing

Juvenile fiction

“Green Eggs and Ham,” by Dr. Seuss

“The Lorax,” by Dr. Seuss

“Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw,” by Jeff Kinney

“Dinosaurs Galore!,” By Giles Andreae

“Dragons Loves Tacos,” by Adam Rubin

Juvenile nonfiction

“The LEGO Book,” by Daniel Lipkowitz

“Minecraft Combat Handbook,” by Stephanie Milton

“I Am Martin Luther King Jr.,” by Brad Meltzer

“St. Patrick’s Day,” by Gail Gibbons

“Minecraft: Guide to the Nether & the End,” by Stephanie Milton

Want to check out one of these popular titles? Call, visit, or place a hold on line to reserve a copy. All three branches are open to serve our community six days a week.

Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.