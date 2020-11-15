Library notes: Popular titles circulated at Rowan Public Library during 2020
By Amber Covington
Rowan Public Library
Rowan Public Library offers a collection with more than 173,000 physical items of books, audiobooks and DVDs. Here’s a list of items that have been checked out frequently since January 2020.
Adult fiction
- “Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel,” by Lee Child
- “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens
- “The Guardians,” by John Grisham
- “A Minute to Midnight,” by David Baldacci
- “The Bitterroots,” by C.J. Box
Adult nonfiction
- “Education: A Memoir,” by Tara Westover
- “Becoming,” by Michelle Obama
- “Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are So You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be,” by Rachel Hollis
- “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier: 112 Fantastics Favorites for Everyday Eating,” by Ree Drummond
- “The Beautiful Ones,” by Prince
Adult audio
- “Long Road to Mercy,” by David Baldacci
- “Drums of Autumn,” by Diana Gabaldon
- “Little Women,” by Louisa May Alcott
- “Shadow Tyrants,” by Clive Cussler and Boyd Morrison
- “Wonderment in Death,” by J. D. Robb
DVDs
- “Toy Story 4” (2019)
- “Captain Marvel” (2019)
- “Aquaman” (2018)
- “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” (2019)
- “The LEGO Movie 2” (2019)
Young adult fiction
- “Soul Eater,” by Atsushi Okubo
- “Black Butler,” by Yana Toboso
- “Scythe,” by Neal Shusterman
- “The Cruel Prince,” by Holly Black
- “A Court of Thorns and Roses,” by Sarah Maas
Young adult nonfiction
- “The ACT Prep Black Book: The Most Effective ACT Strategies Ever Published,” by Mike Barrett
- “The Official ACT Prep Guide 2019-2020,” by ACT, Inc.
- “Cracking the ACT Premium,” by Princeton Review
- “ACT 2019,” by Steven W. Dulan
- “ACT Prep Plus 2020,” by Kaplan Publishing
Juvenile fiction
- “Green Eggs and Ham,” by Dr. Seuss
- “The Lorax,” by Dr. Seuss
- “Diary of A Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw,” by Jeff Kinney
- “Dinosaurs Galore!,” By Giles Andreae
- “Dragons Loves Tacos,” by Adam Rubin
Juvenile nonfiction
- “The LEGO Book,” by Daniel Lipkowitz
- “Minecraft Combat Handbook,” by Stephanie Milton
- “I Am Martin Luther King Jr.,” by Brad Meltzer
- “St. Patrick’s Day,” by Gail Gibbons
- “Minecraft: Guide to the Nether & the End,” by Stephanie Milton
Want to check out one of these popular titles? Call, visit, or place a hold on line to reserve a copy. All three branches are open to serve our community six days a week.
Amber Covington is technical services supervisor at the Rowan Public Library.
