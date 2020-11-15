November 16, 2020

  • 55°

Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 15, 2020

On Nov. 1, Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrated its 150th anniversary during annual homecoming services.

Four bands honored the church’s musical progression over the last 150 years, with Ms. Barker on the organ during the hymn and the youth band closing the service.  Brent Barker, a longtime member of Trading Ford Baptist Church before leaving to pastor Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada, Michigan, was on site to deliver the message. There was also four people baptized during the service.

Trading Ford held its first service as an autonomous church in November 1870, with 61 members signing the church covenant. Today, the church has more than 500 members and recently paid off the debt of a large worship center and gymnasium. The church has continued to expand beyond its physical borders during this pandemic, with a growing online community.

In 1922, the church voted for pastors to stay an indefinite amount of time. Since then, the church has only had four pastors.

The current pastor, Rev. Mike Motley, has been serving as the lead pastor since 1999. The church has also sent numerous people go on to be pastors and ministry workers in other churches.

Through all the years of the church’s rich history, its members give God all the glory and praise for allowing his church to continue his work. The church prays, that if he tarries, Trading Ford Baptist Church will see another 150 years for his glory.

 

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have any of your relationships with friends or family members been negatively affected the 2020 presidential election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Coronavirus

County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; testing sites released

Crime

Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help

Local

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade canceled

Crime

Concord Police say China Grove man killed in standoff at Discount Tire store

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about I-85 construction, new tenant for Rite Aid store

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Elections

Political Notebook: Lawmakers talk focus areas ahead of next legislative session

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for trafficking of meth, other charges

Education

NC State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus

News

Couple using same lottery numbers for 26 years wins jackpot

Local

More than a COVID-19 statistic: Ammons remembered as crafty, creative, friendly

Local

After success of ‘Everybody Was Happy,’ Hap Roberts looks to give back

Education

Henderson public hearing, consolidation update on agenda for school board

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan Chamber readies for November Power in Partnership program

Local

Commissioners to consider funding for organization that works to prevent overdoses, stop opioid abuse

Faith

Trading Ford Baptist Church celebrates 150 years

Faith

Faith briefs: Thanksgiving meals planned

Kannapolis

Cabarrus Christmas celebration events begin Nov. 20

Elections

Rowan Board of Elections finalizes 2020 election totals, refers handful of challenged ballots to law enforcement

Business

Tallest cone in town: New restaurant seeks to promote family, fun next to mini golf course

Lifestyle

Providence Baptist Church bringing back Thanksgiving meal

News

Close race for N.C. chief justice likely headed to recount

Local

First responders save three stranded kayakers on Yadkin River

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Iota forms, could follow Eta’s deadly path