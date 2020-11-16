November 16, 2020

County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; testing sites released

By Natalie Anderson

Published 5:31 pm Monday, November 16, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — After adding 72 additional cases on Sunday and Monday combined, Rowan County currently ranks 17th in the state for most COVID-19 cases.

Rowan County health officials report 4,840 total COVID-19 cases, with 15%, or 750 cases, currently active and 3,966 recovered. Hospitalizations in the county have improved and are currently at 21 after reaching a peak last week of 31 patients.

Deaths remain at 124, with an average age of 80 among them. A total of 48 of those deaths have been among residents outside of a congregate care facility. Those statistics put Rowan County fifth in the state for most reported COVID-19 deaths.

Cabarrus County health officials on Monday reported 5,718 total cases and 757, or 13%, are currently positive. In Cabarrus County, there are 24 patients currently hospitalized and 99 people dead.

Additionally, Davie County reports 980 cases and 11 deaths, Davidson County reports 4,467 cases and 48 deaths and Stanly County reports 2,687 cases and 78 deaths.

Since March, 314,207 North Carolinians have tested positive for the virus after 4.64 million completed tests. After adding 1,972 additional cases on Monday, the state reports an 8.1% daily percent positive rate. Of those, 276,132, or early 88%, are presumed recovered.

A total of 4,814 North Carolinians have died, and 1,424 are currently being hospitalized.

On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 138,025 new cases across the nation, totaling 10.98 million cases since January. That amounts to 46.2 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days. A total of 245,470 Americans have died from the virus.
Health officials urge anyone who’s been exposed to someone who’s tested positive for COVID-19, and in particular, ahead of the traveling for the holidays. This week, Rowan Countians can be tested at the following locations:

• Rowan County Health Department, located at 1811 E Innes St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Testing is free and open to the public.

• CVS, located at 1924 Statesville Blvd. Testing criteria may apply, and appointments must be booked online or by calling 704-636-1616.

• Novant Health Rowan, located at 1904 Jake Alexander Blvd. W. Testing criteria may apply, and testing is by appointment only. Call 704-210-7845.

