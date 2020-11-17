Former Salisbury High teacher charged with indecent liberties with a child

SALISBURY — A former Salisbury High school teacher has been charged with a sex offense against a minor, according to an arrest warrant.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jason Scott Carpintero, 51, of the 2700 block of Oddie Road, with felony indecent liberties with a child.

Carpintero, who was an exceptional children’s teacher, was arrested Tuesday. The victim, according to Maj. Chad Moose, of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, is not a student at the school.

The alleged offenses occurred between Oct. 1 and Nov. 12. The warrant said Carpintero, “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did commit or attempt to commit a lewd and lascivious act upon the body” of the victim. The victim was younger than 16 years at the time.

He is being held in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

Carpintero is still listed on the high school’s website. However, Rowan-Salisbury School System spokeswoman Rita Foil said Carpintero resigned.

Foil on Tuesday evening did not immediately respond to a request for more information regarding Carpintero’s status, including how long he had been with the school system.