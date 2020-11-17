November 17, 2020

  • 46°
This graphic from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows a new statewide color-coded system indicating whether counties are experiencing widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the community as well as whether hospitals are facing capacity issues.

Rowan designated ‘orange’ in state’s new COVID-19 classification system

By Josh Bergeron

Published 5:47 pm Tuesday, November 17, 2020

SALISBURY — A color-coded system released Tuesday for COVID-19 spread in North Carolina puts Rowan County in the “orange” category and adjacent Davie County as one of just 10 in the state in the “critical” or “red” category.

The system aims to give individuals, businesses, community organizations and public officials another way to understand how their county is faring and to make decisions about actions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. All counties get a color in the system, with yellow being the lowest, orange being intermediate and red being the highest.

In a news conference announcing the color-coded system on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said he hopes that refocusing on getting people to comply with existing regulations will prevent new restrictions or a return to previous phases of reopening.

“We believe that’s going to work better right now to curb the numbers than to add another layer,” he said.

He said the color-coded system is “for everybody, not just for county commissioners” to use in deciding whether to take additional precautions.

The system, which will be updated monthly, uses a combination of three metrics — case rate, percent of positive tests and the impact on hospitals to give every county a color. To make it into the “critical” category, counties must have:

• More than 200 cases per 100,000 people in the previous 14 days, with at least 42 cases in the previous 14 days.
• A percent positive rate greater than 10%.
• A high impact on hospitals that serve the county or those in the county.

Rowan County has 417.3 cases per 100,000 in the previous 14 days, but it does not meet the percent positive or hospital impact criteria. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says Rowan County has a 9.3% positive rate in the previous 14 days and there’s a low impact on hospitals.

Classifications for other nearby counties are:

• Cabarrus: Orange
• Iredell: Orange
• Davidson: Yellow
• Stanly: Yellow
• Davie: Red

In addition to Davie, red counties include: Alexander, Avery, Columbus, Gaston, Hoke, Mitchell, Sampson, Wilkes and Wilson.

State guidelines ask individuals in red and orange counties to limit mixing between households and minimize the number of people in your social circle; avoid settings where people congregate; consider ordering take out or eat outdoors instead of indoors; reduce public interactions to mostly essential activities like going to work or school, caring for family members, getting food, going to a health care provider or picking up medications.

Businesses and community organizations in red and orange counties should implement teleworking if feasible and curb non-essential work travel, according to state guidelines. The state also recommends community and religious organizations avoid in-person, indoor worship services, meetings or other gatherings above the limit. Higher education institutions should adopt strict restrictions on student gatherings on and off campus, close indoor dining services and move to single-occupancy dorms, the state says.

Public officials in red and orange counties, NCDHHS says, should meet with state officials to discuss ways to mitigate spread, adopt ordinances that allow for the use of civil penalties to enforce statewide restrictions, consider adopting local ordinances to end alcohol sales and on-site consumptions at an earlier time than the state requires and put other restrictions on public-facing businesses.

The existing executive order expires Dec. 4, and Cooper said he would announce any changes the week of the expiration if they’re needed.

To view the first monthly report for the color-coded system, visit: covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/reports

Print Article

Comments

  • LATEST LOCAL NEWS





  • Polls

    Have any of your relationships with friends or family members been negatively affected by the 2020 presidential election?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • LATEST OPINION

  • LATEST BUSINESS

  • LATEST LIFESTYLE



Crime

Former Salisbury High teacher charged with indecent liberties with a child

Education

Henderson faculty speak out against alternative school’s closure

Crime

Blotter: Homeless man charged with breaking into Kannapolis church

Coronavirus

Rowan designated ‘orange’ in state’s new COVID-19 classification system

Local

Close race for North Carolina chief justice going to recount

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases continue climbing to new records in Rowan; two new deaths reported

Crime

Salisbury pair accused of beating, robbing Gold Hill man

News

Despite citizen pushback, commissioners approve rezoning for 5-acre plot

Business

Downtown merchants want people to shop early, local during holiday season

Education

Moody advises school board to ‘stay the course’ on plan B

Local

City scheduled to begin purchase of Bell Tower Green Park property

Coronavirus

County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; testing sites released

Crime

Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help

Local

Southern Rowan Christmas Parade canceled

Crime

Concord Police say China Grove man killed in standoff at Discount Tire store

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about I-85 construction, new tenant for Rite Aid store

Nation/World

SpaceX launches 2nd crew, regular station crew flights begin

Elections

Political Notebook: Lawmakers talk focus areas ahead of next legislative session

Crime

Blotter: Man arrested for trafficking of meth, other charges

Education

NC State requiring COVID-19 test before return to campus

News

Couple using same lottery numbers for 26 years wins jackpot

Local

More than a COVID-19 statistic: Ammons remembered as crafty, creative, friendly

Local

After success of ‘Everybody Was Happy,’ Hap Roberts looks to give back

Education

Henderson public hearing, consolidation update on agenda for school board