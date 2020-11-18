November 18, 2020

Kannapolis police investigating shooting death of teen

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:33 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — Police investigators say they’re trying to determine who shot and killed 17-year-old Jaiden Yates last week.

On Friday, police received a call around 9:30 p.m. regarding a shooting in the 300 block of West 13th Street. When officers arrived, they found Yates had been shot. Officers were unsuccessful in their attempts at CPR. Yates died at the scene, according to Kannapolis officials.

Kannapolis police investigators are working to identify any suspect or suspects involved.

The Kannapolis Police Department asks anyone with information in regards to this incident or the suspect’s location to call 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.  A reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) in this case. The public can also post or direct message the agency on its social media pages, @kannapolis911 on Twitter or Kannapolis911 on Facebook.

