Nearly 800 COVID-19 cases currently active in county

SALISBURY — The number of active COVID-19 cases rose to nearly 800 on Wednesday as the state reported one of its highest single-day increase in cases.

County health officials reported 55 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, totaling 4,960 cases since March. Of those, 799, or 16%, are currently active. That data follows a trend of cases rapidly increasing in Rowan County over the last 14 days. Just one week ago, the number of active cases was about 600 — evidence that new COVID-19 cases have come faster than recoveries.

Over the last seven days, state health officials have reported some of the highest single-day increases in cases. On Saturday, North Carolina reported an increase of 3,885 cases, while on Wednesday, the state added 3,367 new cases. Just seven days ago, the state reported 3,119 additional cases, which was the highest single-day increase at the time. The state reports 320,862 positive cases since March after 4.72 million completed tests.

That data resulted in a daily percent positive rate of 9.2%. A total of 1,537 North Carolinians are being hospitalized and 4,898 people have died.

Of the current hospitalizations reported across the state, 219 patients were admitted in the previous 24 hours. State data show 937 of the 2,541 ventilators are currently in use, while 1,931 ICU beds and 16,013 inpatient hospital beds are currently in use.

A total of 126 people have died of COVID-19 in the county, with an average age of 79 among them. And while the virus continues to ravage local congregate care facilities, the number of deaths outside of those facilities is increasing and currently make up 50 of the 126 total deaths.

Outbreaks remain at 10 local facilities, including Accordius Health, Brightmoor Nursing Center, N.C. State Veterans Home, the Citadel, the Laurels, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, Compass Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Spencer, Elmcroft of Salisbury, The Meadows of Rockwell Retirement Center and Piedmont Correctional Institute. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety website shows 14 active cases are at the Piedmont Correctional Institute.

State data also continue to show a cluster of 18 cases at Rockwell Christian School.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 rose on Wednesday in the county and are currently at 24. A total of 4,035, or 81%, Rowan Countians have recovered.

Across the state, there have been 16,508 cases and 1,906 deaths among nursing homes, 6,288 cases and 507 deaths among residential care facilities and 6,781 cases and 53 deaths among correctional facilities. Additionally, there have been 513 cases and three deaths among child care facilities, along with 523 cases and no deaths among K-12 schools.

Also on Wednesday, the CDC reported 164,382 additional cases, which amounts to 11.3 million since January. And after reporting 1,602 new deaths, a total of 247,834 Americans have died from COVID-19. North Carolina currently ranks 41st in the nation for the most cases per 100,000 residents reported in the last seven days.

