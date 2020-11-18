November 18, 2020

  • 50°
Jason Carpintero

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: No students victimized by teacher charged with sex offense

By Shavonne Potts

Published 12:54 pm Wednesday, November 18, 2020

SALISBURY — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’re reassuring worried parents following the arrest of former Salisbury High School teacher Jason Carpintero, who is accused of a sex offense against a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office arrested Carpintero, 51, of Oddie Road, on Tuesday and charged him with felony indecent liberties with a child. The victim is a young child known to Carpintero.

According to Maj. Chad Moose investigators have received several phone calls from parents whose children are current and former students. He said it appears there is only one victim, who is not a student. There is no evidence to show that there are any other victims that may have been or are students, he said.

Rowan-Salisbury School System spokeswoman Rita Foil said Carpintero was suspended with pay last week and resigned Tuesday. He had been employed as a teacher assistant and teacher at Salisbury High School since Aug. 1, 2019.

He previously served as a teacher assistant at East Rowan High from February 2018 until he transferred to Salisbury High. Before he was employed full-time with the district, Carpintero worked as a substitute in the Rowan-Salisbury School System from December 2014 to February 2018.

“The Rowan-Salisbury School System is cooperating fully with law enforcement during their investigation and encourages anyone with information to contact the Rowan County Sherriff’s Office,” Foil said in a statement.

According to his social media account on Facebook, Carpintero is a former teacher at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He described himself as a “preacher, a teacher and a Christian life advisor.”

He remains in the Rowan County jail under a $250,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance slated for Thursday. Additional charges could be forthcoming, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. John Sifford.

 

Print Article

Comments

Crime

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: No students victimized by teacher charged with sex offense

Crime

Kannapolis police investigating shooting death of teen

Crime

Two face charges after golf cart theft in Enochville

High School

High school volleyball: Falcons start with win vs. East

Local

City approves purchase of Bell Tower Green Park property

Business

County government creates grant program to help local businesses hurt by COVID-19

College

Wake Forest-Duke football game called off because of coronavirus, injuries

East Spencer

East Spencer discusses plans to establish public comments policy

Education

Livingstone College, state government launch program to address food insecurity

Nation/World

States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens

News

Close race for North Carolina chief justice going to recount

Crime

Former Salisbury High teacher charged with indecent liberties with a child

Education

Henderson faculty speak out against alternative school’s closure

Crime

Blotter: Homeless man charged with breaking into Kannapolis church

Coronavirus

Rowan designated ‘orange’ in state’s new COVID-19 classification system

Local

Close race for North Carolina chief justice going to recount

Coronavirus

Active COVID-19 cases continue climbing to new records in Rowan; two new deaths reported

Crime

Salisbury pair accused of beating, robbing Gold Hill man

News

Despite citizen pushback, commissioners approve rezoning for 5-acre plot

Business

Downtown merchants want people to shop early, local during holiday season

Education

Moody advises school board to ‘stay the course’ on plan B

Local

City scheduled to begin purchase of Bell Tower Green Park property

Coronavirus

County adds 72 new COVID-19 cases since Sunday; testing sites released

Crime

Blotter: Woman robbed after offering help