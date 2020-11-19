November 19, 2020

Rowan Sheriff’s Office: Suspect sought in Rockwell church vandalism

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:32 am Thursday, November 19, 2020

ROCKWELL — Rowan County Sheriff’s Office investigators say someone spray painted a strange message on the door of a local church’s recreation center.

Investigators are seeking out a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from someone with Lower Stone Lutheran Church on Tuesday around 12:30 p.m. who discovered the graffiti at the center located across the street at 2410 Lower Stone Church Road.

According to Maj. John Sifford, someone used white spray paint to mark the odd message: 408 DBR 4974 with a picture of a star and an expletive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

