Project Santa receives donation from Food Lion Feeds

SALISBURY — Project Santa, Inc. has received $3,000 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation just in time to help feed local neighbors.

Project Santa will use the gift to buy food for children and families in need in the Denton and Eastern Rowan county areas.

“Project Santa is very blessed to have been granted the gift of $3,000.00 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation again in 2020,” said Keith Garner, of Project Santa. “Project Santa has been the recipient of Food Lion’s generosity for over 19 years and cherishes our ongoing relationship with same endeavor to feed children and families in need throughout the year. Project Santa appreciates all the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation does in the area Project Santa serves, as well as; the Carolinas and beyond. Food Lion’s continued compassion and commitment to feed those in need is unprecedented and amazing.”

Project Santa will immediately utilize the gift, buying food for those less fortunate in the areas it serves. Project Santa provides food, thru the Project Santa food pantry; to children and families in need throughout the year, as well as; during the Christmas Season. Project Santa will provide approximately 325 food boxes to those in need in 2020.

Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to feeding the hungry in the communities it serves. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded more than $12 million in grants.