Blotter: Apparel company reports theft of T-shirts from storage unit

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — An apparel company has for the third time been the victim of theft after someone stole 10 boxes of T-shirts from a South Main Street storage facility.

Royce Apparel Inc. reported on Wednesday someone stole 10 boxes of T-shirts sometime between Nov. 12 and Nov. 16. The owner said he’d given two people permission to take broken pallets that were sitting on the loading dock.

He told a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy that he did not give them permission to take any T-shirts. Earlier this year, someone stole $150,000 worth of T-shirts from the company. The storage unit is located at American Century Home Fabric, 5200 S. Main St.

In that incident, someone cut a hole into a fence large enough to drive a vehicle through. Someone rummaged through the storage unit and reportedly stole about 30,000 shirts. A security camera feed was cut at that time. The site was the former Cannon Mills’ Swink Plant.

In 2019, a break-in at the building resulted in the arrest of a man and woman who were charged with stealing copper tubing.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

• A man reported on Wednesday someone damaged his property while at Pilot Travel Center, 985 Peeler Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday her vehicle was broken into in the 200 block of Fairfield Lane.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone broke into his vehicle in the 100 block of Fairfield Lane.

• A woman reported on Wednesday her vehicle was broken into while in the 100 block of Fairfield Lane.

• A man reported on Wednesday his moped was stolen from the 200 lock of Indian Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Wednesday his property was vandalized in the 200 block of Brooks Link Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone attempted to force their way into his property in the 11700 block of of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Thursday he was the victim of a burglary in the 300 block of West 12th Street.