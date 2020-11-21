November 22, 2020

Volleyball roundup: East snaps losing streak in NPC

By Post Sports

Published 9:37 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020

East Rowan’s Mikayla Tucker. JON C LAKEY/FOR THE SALISBURY POST.

In Carson’s opening loss to North Iredell, Jaden Vaughn had seven kills and 11 digs. Alayna Slusser had seven kills. Kary Hales had 21 digs. Grace Goldstein had 11 digs. Tate Barger had 11 assists.

Thursday

South Rowan opened with a 25-17, 25-13 and 25-14 win at Ledford in what was designated as a non-conference match.

Anna Rymer had 18 kills, while Cameron Black had 14 kills and 14 digs. Payton Black had 36 digs. Leah Rymer had 34 assists.

North Rowan (0-2) fell to Concord 25-20, 25-12 and 25-15.

Bella Smith served for six points for the Cavaliers.

A,L. Brown (1-1 SPC) got its first win, beating Central Cabarrus 25-17, 25-15 and 25-13.

Kylee Spasoff had six aces for the Wonders. Tali Hagler had nine digs.

Davie got off to a 2-0 start with wins against Central Piedmont Conference opponents R.J. Reynolds and West Forsyth.

Friday

East Rowan ended its 31-match North Piedmont Conference losing streak with an 11-25,  25-13, 25-22 and 26-24 win at Carson.

Zoe Larson had 24 digs and 24 assists for the Mustangs.

Riley Hill had 25 digs

Mikayla Tucker had 11 kills. Leah Hinceman had seven kills.  Anasty Faavesi  had seven kills and seven blocks. Hannah Larson had eight kills and five aces.

West Rowan lost at NPC rival South Iredell 25-23, 14-25, 25-15 and 25-21.

Marissa Meyerhoefer had 14 kills and 19 digs for the Vikings (2-0, 2-0).

KK Dowling had 15 kills, 10 digs and five aces for West (1-1, 1-1 NPC). Kelcie Love had eight kills, seven digs and five blocks. Emma Clarke had seven kills and five blocks. Brooke Kennerly had 14 digs. Ashlee Ennis had eight digs. Allison Ennis had 14 assists and Noe Gaeta had 15 assists.

