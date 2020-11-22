November 22, 2020

Blotter: Man charged with stealing $600 in pallets, 10 boxes of clothing

By Carl Blankenship

Published 8:55 pm Sunday, November 22, 2020

SALISBURY – A Kannapolis man has been charged in connection to a previously reported theft of boxes of T-shirts and wood pallets.

Robert Williams, 59, of Kannapolis, was charged with felony breaking and or entering, felony attempted larceny and felony larceny after breaking and or entering on Friday in connection to an incident that took place between Nov. 12 and Nov. 14.

Williams allegedly broke into a Salisbury storage unit at 5200 S. Main St., owned by Royce Apparel, a Kannapolis-based company, stole $600 worth of pallets and attempted to steal 10 boxes of clothing.

Williams was arrested on Friday on a warrant issued Thursday.

The company reported $150,000 worth of t-shirts stolen from the same location in July.

In other crime reports:

• Christopher Claymore Jones, 26, of Salisbury, was charged with felony conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon on Friday in connection to an Aug. 25 incident. Jones allegedly conspired with two others to commit a felony robbery with a dangerous weapon.

• Shelly Kay Knight, 35, of Rockwell, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Saturday. Knight was allegedly found in possession of methamphetamine and digital scales.

• Morgan Cheyenne Saddler, 26, of China Grove, was charged with felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Saturday.

• Lamar Rashad Alston, 30, of Spencer, was charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Saturday. Alston was allegedly found in possession of a stolen 2002 Ford Ranger registered in Davidson County.

• Courtney Leahann Lowder, 39, of Kannapolis, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony attempt to obtain property under false pretense and one felony count of financial card theft on Friday in connection to an incident that happened between Nov. 2 and 3.

Lowder allegedly used someone else’s debit card to make purchases totaling $36.95

