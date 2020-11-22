Letter: Thanks for generous donations

Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary (a no-kill sanctuary for dogs and cats here in Rowan County) wishes to thank the public for their generous contributions of aluminum cans at its six drop-off locations.

With the public and its great “Can Team” volunteers pulling together, the recycling program has significantly enhanced Faithful Friends’ ability to fulfill its mission, which includes mandatory spaying and neutering of our animals while looking for their forever homes.

The West End Plaza drop-off has been relocated from Uptown Dogs and Cats, at 2125 Statesville Blvd., to a nearby location between the former Belk’s and Fidelity Bank located in West End Plaza.

We also have five other drop-off locations that remain the same. The VFW at 1200 Brenner Ave; Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary, 220 Grace Church Road; Critters Gift Shop, 125 South Main St.; Garden Greenhouse, 4070 Woodleaf Road; and Speedwash Laundromat, 1337, W Innes St.

Once again, thank you to Jenn Sciortino, of Uptown Dogs and Cats, for her past support and we wish her luck at her new location.

Our biggest thanks go to the Rowan County community for donating and being our animals’ Faithful Friends. Together, we are saving lives.

— Marcia Parrott

Salisbury

Editor’s note: Marcia Parrott is president of the Faithful Friends Board of Directors.