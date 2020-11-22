Recycling centers, landfill adjust schedule for holidays

The Environmental Management Office and Processing Center will close on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and will be closed Thursday and Friday. It will reopen on Monday, Nov. 30.

The Rock Grove recycling center and the Woodleaf recycling center will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday and will be closed Thursday and Friday. It will reopen on Saturday, Nov. 28.

All other recycling centers will be closed on Friday, Nov. 27 and reopen Saturday, Nov. 28.

The landfill will be closed on Thursday only and will reopen on Friday.