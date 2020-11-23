November 24, 2020

Flames and smoke rise from the scene of a crash Monday on Interstate 85 near Old Beatty Ford Road.

Highway Patrol: Fatal I-85 crash occurred when one vehicle stopped in roadway

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:10 pm Monday, November 23, 2020

SALISBURY — A fatal car crash that erupted into a fire on Interstate 85 was the result of one vehicle colliding into the back of another, say N.C. State Highway Patrol officials.

According to 1st Sgt. J.S. Nash, one vehicle was stopped in the roadway and another vehicle ran into the back of it. Both vehicles caught fire. The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday in the southbound lane near mile marker 65 at Old Beatty Ford Road in China Grove. Few other details were released.

The driver of the first vehicle was unable to get out of the car and died. The driver of the second was able to get out of the vehicle, Nash said.

Nash said the Highway Patrol is still working to identify the drivers of both vehicles. He said the driver of the second vehicle received injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Highway Patrol is awaiting more details from the state medical examiner’s office as well as contacting the nearest relative of the person who died.

The roadway was closed until around 8 p.m.

